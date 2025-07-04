City Marks Indian Christian Day

Hyderabad:Indian Christian Day was celebrated across the city on Wednesday with programmes held at churches, institutions and public venues. At St Thomas Church in Sultan Bazar, hymns were sung and special messages were delivered in memory of St Thomas, one of the disciples of Jesus Christ. Rev. Rex Angelo addressed the congregation and shared reflections from the Bible.

At a larger gathering at YMCA Secunderabad, Christian community members—including brothers from St John’s Seminary and nuns from various educational and medical institutions—assembled despite the light drizzle. Leaders on the dais delivered motivational messages to the crowd.

Deepak John, chairman of the Telangana Christian Minorities Commission, shared statistics highlighting the community’s contributions. “Christians make up 25 per cent of the education field and 35 per cent of the nursing sector in India,” he said. “Our community has played a significant role in building the nation, whether in science and technology, rural and tribal outreach or social services. Let us move forward with the same spirit to strengthen this country,” he exhorted.

Fr Raju Alex, convener of the Telangana Federation of Churches, urged the community to publicly acknowledge the contributions of missionaries. “We must take pride in their great works and share their legacy openly,” he said.

TPCC secretary Ezekiel said, “Christians have served the nation in all major fields, especially in education and healthcare. We have spread love and peace among humanity and now it is time to stand united.”

Sleeva Galleli, general secretary of the United Christian Church Council, recalled the legacy of St Thomas. “He was the first disciple of Jesus Christ to arrive in India, landing in Kerala in 52 AD. He was martyred in Mylapore, where the Santhome Cathedral now stands.”