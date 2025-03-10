City Fans Celebrate As India Lifts Champions Trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad erupted in celebration after India won an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a clinical four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at UAE on Sunday.

Bursting firecrackers after the win, fans cheered for India all through the match.

Several residential communities across the city arranged special screenings, and as the final boundary was hit, fans erupted in loud cheers. Sreeja. Y, a resident of Peerzadiguda, said, “It was a very tight match. As wickets fell one by one, we were all tense. But the boys got it in the end.”

Venues hosting receptions, birthday parties and social gatherings set up screens for the match, and visitors cheered on as India went on to clinch the coveted trophy.

The atmosphere was likewise at restaurants, pubs, and sports lounges. At Hussainsagar, a huge gathering of fans burst crackers and kept waving the Tricolour.

Fans and people all across the city assembled on the streets to celebrate India's victory. Waving the Indian flag and dancing to music and cheering, fans at Ameerpet, Chaderghat, Secunderabad, Uppal and several other areas celebrated the Champions Trophy win. There was a traffic jam after the match ended at the Secretariat as fans poured out on to the road to celebrate after the victory.

“New Zealand spinners gave India a real tough time, but we won, at the end of the day”, said Surya from Himayatnagar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the Indian team and said that Team India has once again proved that it was the world champion across formats.