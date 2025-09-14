Citizens, Cognizant Launch Skilling Drive for Rural Students in Telangana

Hyderabad: Citizens Financial Group’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) has partnered with Cognizant to skill college students in underserved communities across Telangana for technology careers.

The collaboration comes under Cognizant’s flagship Outreach program, launched in Hyderabad in 2019. So far, the initiative has impacted over 4,000 students in the state, with 478 placed in technology roles at Cognizant—92% of them women. Nationally, it has reached 60,000 students through tie-ups with more than 100 colleges and nonprofits.

As part of the partnership, associates from Citizens’ Hyderabad GCC will volunteer weekly to deliver a structured five-step employability program covering generative AI, communication, soft skills, life skills, and readiness for the AMCAT test.

“This marks the beginning of our volunteering journey in India,” said Michael Ruttledge, Chief Information Officer and Head of Enterprise Technology & Security, Citizens Financial Group. “Our associates will extend their expertise to help students unlock new opportunities.”

Cognizant President – Americas, Surya Gummadi, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering youth, particularly young women in rural areas. “Together, we’re bridging the gap between skilling and industry,” he added.

The Citizens-Cognizant GCC in Hyderabad, launched in April 2025, is expected to expand to 1,000 IT and analytics professionals by March 2026.