Citizen Survey Getting Overwhelming Response in Telangana: Officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Vision 2047 citizen survey, launched last week by Telangana government is getting an overwhelming response from citizens across the State.

Officials said the State government has opened the doors for every citizen to become a co-creator of the State’s future through the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Citizen Survey — a landmark initiative designed to crowdsource ideas, dreams, and priorities from people across all walks of life.

Thousands have already participated, sharing their ideas and aspirations for Telangana’s journey toward 2047 — when India completes 100 years of independence.

The initiative aims to co-create a long-term roadmap for a progressive, sustainable, and inclusive Telangana, reflecting the voices of people from every village, town, and city. Through the survey, participants are contributing insights on key themes such as education, job creation, innovation, women’s empowerment, healthcare, green growth, and quality of life.

Officials emphasized that the survey embodies Telangana’s participatory spirit. “This is not just a policy initiative — it’s a people’s movement to imagine the Telangana of the future. We thank everyone who has taken part and urge others to share their views before the survey closes,” they said.

The survey is open to all residents and can be accessed by scanning QR codes placed at public offices, metro stations, and educational institutions, or by visiting www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising