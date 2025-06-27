Citing Cracks, BRS Demands Govt Action on Manjira and Jurala Dams

Hyderabad: The BRS has demanded that the state government immediately take up repairs to Manjira dam, and at the Jurala project, which require urgent attention, and instead of wasting time on “false propaganda” on the Medigadda barrage.

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao said the conditions at the Manjira and Jurala projects reflected the Congress government’s attitude to irrigation sector. “Since Congress came to power, the Peddavagu bund was breached, Sunkishala pump house collapsed, SLBC tunnel collapsed, and Jurala dam gates’ ropes broke. These are a result of Congress government’s neglect. Why cannot the NDSA, which rushed to check on Medigadda after two piers developed cracks, act on these disasters,” he asked.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that despite the State Dam Safety Organigation, and a panel of experts submitting their report on March 22 on the conditions at Manjira dam, there has been no sign of any action from the government so far. “This is unpardonable. Just as the Medigadda barrage was a victim of sudden huge floods and developed cracks in two of its piers, the Manjira dam too has cracks in its piers. The SDSO also highlighted damage to the apron and the spill way and despite this the Chief Minister is fast asleep and not even acknowledged the problems,” Rama Rao said.