CISF Seizes 22 High-End Drones worth Rs.26.7 Lakh at RGIA

Hyderabad: The personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 22 high-end drones worth Rs.26.7 lakh at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

Based on profiling and behavioural indicators, the CISF Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW) team intercepted an international arrival passenger from Singapore after observing a suspicious exchange of two bags with another individual at the arrival area.

The baggage was escorted to the cityside Random X-BIS point near departure gate number three, where CISF CIW personnel conducted screening and recovered 22 DJI Mini five Pro drones, along with 22 remote controllers and accessories, valued at approximately Rs.26.7 lakh.

The recovered items were handed over to customs wing for further legal action as per procedure. The CISF remains committed to preventing smuggling and safeguarding India’s aviation gateways.