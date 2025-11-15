Cinema is a Celebration in Telugu Land, ' Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas praised the electrifying atmosphere at the venue, expressing her happiness as she greeted the crowd: “Hello Hyderabad! We need to light up the night with your energy,” she said. “In Hyderabad, cinema is a celebration, and Telugu fans everywhere love movies,” she added.

Speaking about her Telugu debut, Priyanka said she felt fortunate to be part of the prestigious project. “I am happy to enter Telugu cinema with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. I feel very lucky,” she said.

She also appreciated music director M. M. Keeravani for his foot-tapping number ‘Sanchari’, calling it “just the beginning of many more chartbusters.” Priyanka reserved a special compliment for Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays a menacing role in the film. “You are truly terrifying and scary in the movie, but in real life you’re so sweet,” she remarked.

Priyanka thanked the team for choosing her to play Mandakani. “Thank you for choosing me for a film that is beyond anyone’s imagination,” she said, adding praise for her co-star. “Mahesh Babu is incredible, legendary, and more than a lion. I love your family, and thank you for treating me like one of your own.”

She also promised that she would soon be fluent in Telugu. “I will be able to speak fluent Telugu by the time we finish this film,” she assured the audience. Priyanka then delighted fans by reciting Mahesh Babu’s famous dialogue from Dookudu “Mind lo fix ayithe, blind ga veltā” drawing loud cheers from the massive crowd.