CII’s Flagship Event on Energy Efficiency Summit to be Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is all set to host India’s largest conference on energy efficiency, the 24th Energy Efficiency Summit, from September 16 to 18 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Hyderabad.

A flagship event of CII- Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre (CII – GBC), Hyderabad, the Energy Efficiency Summit is a major gathering of industry professionals, leaders, government, academia, alongside major industry associations and leading organizations from India and abroad for advancing energy efficiency practices.

This year’s Energy Efficiency Summit, with the theme “Accelerating the Transition to a Low Carbon Economy through Energy Efficiency,” will bring together 2,500+ delegates and feature 100 plus distinguished speakers, covering discussions spanning 18 plus industry sectors.

The Summit will also feature two sector-focused conferences- the 21st edition of CII Power Plant Summit and 19th edition of CII Paper Tech- which will explore critical innovations, technologies, and strategies in the thermal power plant and pulp & paper sectors respectively to drive environmental and climate transition.

A key highlight will be the 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management, recognizing the achievements of over 200 companies and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to sustainable energy practices.

The event will also feature over 100+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, including a dedicated pavilion for low carbon technology innovations.



