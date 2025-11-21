CID Questions More Celebrities on Betting App Promotion

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) police on Friday questioned actress Nidhi Agarwal and TV anchors Srimukhi and Amrutha Choudhary for promoting betting apps and collected data on their financial transactions on Friday.

According to officials, they appeared before the CID officials along with their respective legal advisers. The CID questioned them for an hour.

It was reported that the CID asked the celebrities about financial transactions between the anchors and betting app managements for endorsing the apps. The CID officials also questioned them separately, calling one-by-one and recording their statements. The officials inquired how the Apps management approached the women anchors and role of middlemen in making financial transactions.

Earlier, the CID officials questioned the actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda and Rana Daggubati for promoting the betting Apps. The CID officials have recorded their statements as part of investigation into the case. The CID registered cases against 29 persons and betting apps organisers for cheating a number of youth in Telangana and caused to suicides due to financial loss.