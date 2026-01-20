CID Launches Anywhere Zero FIR

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) introduced a citizen-centric system to register FIRs at the residence or place of choice of victims, doing away with the need for them to visit police stations in sensitive cases.

The new mechanism prioritises the safety, dignity and convenience of victims who are often in a vulnerable or traumatic condition. Under this initiative, FIRs and initial statements will be recorded on-site, marking a shift from the traditional station-centric approach to a victim-centric model of policing, said Charu Sinha, additional DGP, CID, Telangana, on Tuesday.

Explaining the rationale, officials said that victims of offences involving women and children, bodily harm, property crimes and cases under special laws are frequently not in a position — physically or mentally — to approach police stations. However, prompt registration of FIRs in such cases is crucial for access to justice and protection of rights, Charu Sinha said.

Under the revised procedure, upon receiving telephonic or oral information about a cognisable offence in specified categories, the jurisdictional police — or any police officer in the case of a Zero FIR — will immediately proceed to the victim’s residence, hospital, crime scene or any other location chosen by the complainant.

The officer will receive the complaint, forward it to the concerned police station for registration of the FIR, and hand over a copy of the FIR to the victim at the same location.

If required, police will record on-site statements under Sections 180 and 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Simultaneously, the police will secure the crime scene, preserve evidence and proceed with the investigation as per law.

The initiative will apply to offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including crimes against women and children, offences affecting the human body, property-related offences and cases under special enactments. These include the Pocso Act, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

In all such cases, any police officer receiving information through any mode will be required to promptly reach the victim and initiate FIR registration on-site.

The police said the initiative would reduce trauma and inconvenience to victims, ensure timely registration of FIRs in serious and sensitive cases, and strengthen public confidence in the criminal justice system. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to all unit officers and shared with SHOs across the State for uniform implementation.

The cops remain committed to safeguarding the rights, dignity and welfare of victims by ensuring a prompt, sensitive and professional response, the additional ADG-CID said.