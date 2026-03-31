BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Served CID Notice Over Jatara Incident

Hyderabad: The CID has issued a notice to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy under Section 35(3) of the BNSS in connection with Huzurabad Police Station Case.

The case relates to an incident during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, where the MLA is accused of sitting on the road and obstructing traffic, causing public inconvenience, and interfering with police duties. He is also alleged to have made derogatory remarks against police officials and acted in a manner that disturbed law and order.

Videos of the incident have reportedly gone viral on social media.

The MLA has been directed to appear before the CID on April 4 at 11:30 AM with valid identification and relevant documents, and to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities have also warned against tampering with evidence, stating that non-compliance may invite legal action.