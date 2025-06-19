CID Arrests Sixth Accused in Multi-State Job Visa Fraud Case

Hyderabad: Officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested the director of Eagle Expert Immigration Consultancy for involvement in job visa fraud spreading to various parts of the country. Additional DGP, CID, Charu Sinha said that a woman director of the company, Saroj Shiswanth Thorat, who is a resident of West Marredpally, was involved in visa-related fraudulent activities and the accused was shifted to judicial remand.

The woman accused and her husband Vuyyuru Bharath Kumar are directors of the Eagle Expert Immigration Consultancy at Marredpally. Following the arrest of Saroj, the total number of arrest made by the CID has gone up to six.

During investigation, it was found that Ghanta Anil Kumar, Ghanta Sunil Kumar, Kottu Sai Ravi Teja, Kottu Manoj, Shubham and Vamshi along with the accused were running offices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Delhi. They cheated 100 people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states giving false promise of providing guaranteed jobs in Malta and other countries. The accused collected Rs. 5 lakh from each victim.