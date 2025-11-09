 Top
CI Appointed As IV Town SHO in Nizamabad

Telangana
9 Nov 2025 7:45 PM IST

Inspector appointed to strengthen law and order as the case load rises

CI Appointed As IV Town SHO in Nizamabad
Inspector Satish Kumar assumes duty as the new SHO of IV Town Police Station, Nizamabad. (Image: Facebook)

Nizamabad: Satish Kumar has officially taken charge as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the IV Town Police Station in Nizamabad. He assumed his duties on Sunday, following orders issued by Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya.

Previously, sub-inspectors had been serving as SHOs at the Fourth Town and Rural Police Stations. However, due to the growing number of cases, the need to strengthen law and order, and other administrative considerations, the Commissioner decided to appoint inspectors to these posts. The proposal was subsequently approved by Inspector General S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, and formal orders were issued appointing Inspectors as SHOs for the concerned stations.

