Churches use theatre to show old traditions

Hyderabad: Churches are increasingly using theatre to engage their congregations, presenting a range of plays during major Christian observances like Christmas, Good Friday, and Easter. This unique blend of faith and performing arts not only preserves time-honoured traditions but also serves as a platform for fresh talent, both on stage and behind the scenes.

In Hyderabad, Passion Plays are often enacted on Good Friday in several landmark churches, including St Anthony’s Church in Mudfort, Mount Carmel Church in Bowenpally, Holy Family Church in Trimulgherry, and St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry.

The Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Band Lines has staged its renowned Passion Play since 1910. Its director, Arul Benedict Joseph, explains that the play was initially performed in Tamil with Tamil songs, but has, over the past decade, shifted to a primarily Hindi script while incorporating Tamil hymns.

Dr Joly Puthussery, a professor of Folk Culture Studies at the University of Hyderabad, highlights the dual nature of Christian theatre: “On one end, it involves rituals, and on the other, it depicts historical events tied to Christian tradition.”

She explained that the enactment of Jesus Christ’s final hours, especially the Stations of the Cross — a 14-step devotion that commemorates Christ’s journey from condemnation to burial — remains a significant part of Good Friday observances in the city.

John Wycliffe, a seasoned play director and writer, noted that Christian plays continue to evolve: “Some important personalities, such as G.S. Paul, contributed significantly by directing both Shakespearean and Christian-themed plays in a traditional style.” According to him, contemporary scripts often centre on modern issues while retaining biblical themes. His recent work, ‘Wilderness Escape’, performed during a Vacation Bible School for adults, juxtaposes the Angel Gabriel-Lucifer dialogue against present-day scenarios involving office life, domestic challenges, and friendships.

Another prominent venue is the New Life Assembly of God Church in Kompally. The church’s large-scale productions often feature animals and elaborate sets. Dr Uma Joseph, describing the church’s theatrical cantatas, says, “By weaving in narratives of both real and imagined individuals from Jesus’ time, these plays provide a profound lens into societal and spiritual dynamics. Intricate light effects, carefully chosen props, and grand processions transport audiences back in time, making for an immersive experience that fosters reflection and spiritual growth.”

Churches conducting services in other languages are also active in Christian theatre. At St Jude’s Syro-Malabar Church in Ameenpur near BHEL, the congregation stages plays in Malayalam. One recent production centred on St Sebastian, an early Christian martyr traditionally believed to have been killed during the Diocletianic persecution. The congregation notes that the play, performed in Malayalam, was well-received and lauded for its faithfulness to historical accounts.