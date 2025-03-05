Churches observe Ash Wednesday

Hyderabad: City churches commemorated Ash Wednesday today, marking the beginning of Lent — a 40-plus day season of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Devotees gathered to hear readings from Ecclesiastes 3:20, “Remember that you are





dust, and to dust you shall return,” a somber reminder of human mortality and the need for repentance.During the service, priests applied ashes — traditionally made from burnt palm leaves of last year’s Palm Sunday — to the foreheads of people, symbolising humility, mortality, and the call for introspection. Throughout Lent, the faithful will engage in food restrictions, fasting, and an increased time for prayer, with special midweek services held on Wednesdays.At 6 am, Cardinal Poola Anthony led the Holy Mass at St Mary’s Basilica. In his sermon, he emphasised the principles of “Prayer, Fasting, and Almsgiving,” citing Christ’s instruction: “But when you give charity, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. When you pray, go into your room, shut the door and pray in secret. When you fast, do not show others that you are fasting.”Fr Victor Emmanuel, procurator and chancellor of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, urged the faithful to participate actively in the season’s spiritual activities. “All the churches will be engaged in prayer and charity during this sacred period,” he said, calling on everyone to join in the communal observances.At St Joseph’s Cathedral, Gunfoundry, Holy Mass was conducted by Fr Msgr Y. Balashowry. The service, which featured a traditional cross blessing in Telugu, saw strong participation from the congregation.At the CSI Wesley Church Clock Tower in Secunderabad, Rev Dr Wilson Presbyter delivered a sermon titled “Cross: A Symbol of Vicarious Suffering.” With the congregation exceeding indoor capacity, additional seating was arranged outdoors, complemented by an LCD display to ensure all worshipers could follow the service.At Centenary Methodist Church, retired Bishop M.A. Daniel called on people to dedicate more time to prayer and reflection on the word of God. The evening’s Lent service was further enriched by Rev. Muttu John, who led the proceedings and encouraged spiritual renewal as the faithful embarked on the 40-day season of penance.