Chowdary caused crores of loss to Jubilee Hills Society

Hyderabad: A statutory inquiry into the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society (JHCHBS) has revealed several irregularities linked to T. Narendra Chowdary (also known as NTV Chowdary), the ex-president who led the society's committee from 2005 to 2021.

According to the inquiry report, the irregularities carried out under Chowdary’s leadership amounted to several crores of rupees, which severely depleted the society's funds. The report directed Chowdary and committee members from his tenure to repay `17.16 crore, which relates to the transfer of additional land to 23 plot owners. These plots were transferred in blatant violation of established norms, causing financial loss to the society.

In addition to the fraudulent plot transfers, other irregularities include the allotment of a 1,519-square-yard plot to a nonexistent individual (an impersonator), the payment of an excess `28.5 crore for the construction of a community hall/convention centre, and the misuse of funds allocated for a library to construct an apartment, which was then deceitfully leased out.

The report also highlighted the involvement of the new JHCHBS committee in allotting 595 square yards of government land to Tollywood actor K. Chiranjeevi. Expanding on the irregularities during Chowdary's tenure, the report revealed that he had allegedly fraudulently allotted a 1,519-square-yard plot to an impersonator named Ch. Sririsha (Plot No. 853 F, Membership No. 2691).

Additionally, the report stated that `2.37 crore, originally earmarked for the construction of a library, was diverted towards the construction of an apartment by Sai Teja Constructions. This apartment was built on land designated for communal use, which had initially been intended for the library. Instead, the building was leased out in a fraudulent manner by Chowdary and his committee members.

The inquiry report also said that Chowdary entered into a fraudulent development agreement (general power of attorney) with Mantena Realty Limited Liability Partnership.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, current JHCHBS members said that the plot allotted to Chiranjeevi is a "stray bit" of land. "We have the order from the GHMC clearly stating that the land belongs to the society," said B. Ravindranath, president of JHCHBS, who had a copy of the order.

While the GHMC town planning wing identified the land as belonging to the society, a verification by the GHMC’s directorate of enforcement vigilance and disaster management (EV&DM) concluded that the 595-square-yard plot was government land. The inquiry report concurred with EV&DM’s version.

On the irregularities, the current JHCHBS members emphasised that only the 595-square-yard plot allotted to Chiranjeevi occurred during their tenure.

"We allotted the plot at market value, unlike the previous members who undervalued land, causing a loss to the society. Only a few individuals are attempting to tarnish the society's reputation by involving the actor's name and diverting attention from the irregularities committed during the earlier tenure," said Ravindranath.