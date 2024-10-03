Choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail

Hyderabad: Choreographer Jani Master who was arrested on rape charges, has been granted interim bail by the Rangareddy court. The bail was granted to allow him to attend the national awards program scheduled for later this month.



Jani master was arrested following a complaint filed by his former assistant, who accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault during their time working together.

The court granted Master bail from October 6 to 10 with conditions that he appear before the court on October 10 at 10 am, provide two sureties of two lakhs each and refrain from giving media interviews or filing another interim bail petition during this period.

