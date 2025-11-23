Choppadandi MLA Made Karimnagar DCC President

Karimnagar, Warangal: The AICC has appointed Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam as the new Karimnagar DCC president, replacing Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana. Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy was named Hanamkonda DCC chief, while Mohammad Ayub Khan will head the Warangal DCC. In Mulugu, Paidakula Ashok Patel retained his post.

The appointments are part of the Congress high command’s plan to strengthen the organisation by placing MLAs and loyalists in key district positions, especially in Karimnagar, where the party suffered recent setbacks. Thirty-two leaders applied for DCC roles and 22 for the City Congress post during the party’s latest review.

Satyam, who earlier sought the Whip post, was chosen over strong contenders Velichala Rajendar Rao and Komatireddy Narendar Reddy. Vaidyula Anjan Kumar was appointed City Congress president for Karimnagar, continuing the practice of separate urban committees.

Venkatram Reddy was selected for his long organisational experience and close rapport with MLAs, while Ayub Khan, former Minority Cell leader, was rewarded for loyalty and was picked under the minority quota. In Mulugu, Ashok Patel, a BC leader and close aide of minister Seethakka, secured another term for his active role in party programmes.

The party believes the new appointments will energise the cadre ahead of the forthcoming local body elections.