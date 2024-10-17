Chit fund promoter flees with Rs 20 crore worth deposits

Hyderabad: A case was registered with the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad police on Wednesday after many victims, most of them daily-wage earners, gathered there protesting against the owner of a chit fund company for cheating over 200 depositors of nearly Rs 20 crore.

According to reports, most of the victims are from Chintal in Quthbullapur and surrounding areas.

The victims approached Jeedimetla police on Tuesday but, as the amount lost was in excess of Rs 3 crore, the case was shifted to the EOW, said SI K. Manmadha Rao.

They alleged that Malineni Seetharamayya was running company along with his son-in-law - Murali.

After hoodwinking gullible people into depositing money while assuring them of handsome timely returns, they fled with the deposits touching around Rs 20 crore.