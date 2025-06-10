Chiranjeevi: Yoga is India's Global Gift, Join June 21 Celebrations

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has urged people to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, emphasising that "Yoga is India's gift to the world."

Taking to X, the actor highlighted the benefits of the ancient practice, stating, "Fitness starts with focus—and Yoga builds both! This #IDY2025, let’s breathe deep and rise higher." He encouraged a collective celebration "across borders, across hearts."



