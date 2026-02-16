Chiranjeevi Underwent Minor Surgery

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is basking in the success of Mana Sankar Vara Prasad Garu has shocked his fans when he was seen with a arm sling today. Clarifying the same, he wrote on X that he underwent a minor shoulder surgery and assured everyone he is recovering well.

He also thanked everyone for their love, concern, and blessings, he added

Earlier, Chiranjeevi travelled to Dubai for story discussion of his 158th film with director Bobby and was also seen along with Chief minister Revanth Reddy at Davos thereafter. He was getting ready to shoot for the action adventure but with doctors advising surgery he agreed and now he is recovering.

He will start shooting from this month end and expectations for the film are raising since actor-director earlier film Waltair Veerayya was a blockbuster. It was a mix of comedy and sentiment and struck a chord with masses.

Priyamani is reportedly playing the role of his wife, while Priya Mukundan would be seen as his daughter in this family drama loaded with action.