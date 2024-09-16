Chiranjeevi meets CM Revanth Reddy, hands over cheques for flood relief

Hyderabad: Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.



Chiranjeevi, who met the chief minister at his residence here, presented a separate cheque for Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, an official release said.