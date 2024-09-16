 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Chiranjeevi meets CM Revanth Reddy, hands over cheques for flood relief

Telangana
PTI
16 Sep 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Chiranjeevi meets CM Revanth Reddy, hands over cheques for flood relief
x
Actor Chiranjeevi with CM Revanth Reddy (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Mega star Chiranjeevi on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to support people affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

Chiranjeevi, who met the chief minister at his residence here, presented a separate cheque for Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son Ram Charan of 'RRR' fame, an official release said.
Several other prominent personalities, including industrialists and actors, also met CM Reddy and handed over their contributions to the CM Relief Fund.
( Source : PTI )
Ram Charan Chiranjeevi Telangana rains flood relief CM Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick