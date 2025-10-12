Chiranjeevi Congratulates Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar

Mega Star Chiranjeevi recently visited Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to congratulate him on his new post, presenting a bouquet during the courtesy meeting.

In his first review meeting, Commissioner Sajjanar conducted a video conference with officers from all wings and announced the launch of the ‘Extra Mile Reward’ initiative, aimed at recognizing police personnel who go above and beyond their duty with a humanitarian approach. “Outstanding officers will be honored every week with certificates and rewards,” he said.

Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his daughter Sushmita, shares a cordial relationship with VC Sajjanar, having collaborated on several public awareness programs in the past.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of two films: the socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vasishta, and the comedy Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi.