Chiranjeevi Congratulates Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar

Telangana
BVS Prakash
12 Oct 2025 2:25 PM IST

Mega Star presents bouquet and lauds officer on new post; shares warm rapport with VC Sajjanar

Chiranjeevi meets Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to congratulate him on his new role, highlighting their longstanding collaboration on public initiatives.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi recently visited Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to congratulate him on his new post, presenting a bouquet during the courtesy meeting.

In his first review meeting, Commissioner Sajjanar conducted a video conference with officers from all wings and announced the launch of the ‘Extra Mile Reward’ initiative, aimed at recognizing police personnel who go above and beyond their duty with a humanitarian approach. “Outstanding officers will be honored every week with certificates and rewards,” he said.

Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his daughter Sushmita, shares a cordial relationship with VC Sajjanar, having collaborated on several public awareness programs in the past.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of two films: the socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vasishta, and the comedy Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BVS Prakash
A seasoned Tollywood film critic and journalist with over two decades of experience.

