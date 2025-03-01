Khammam: Chintakani Police Uncover Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Khammam: The Chintakani police on Friday registered a case against three persons involved in operating a mobile sex determination center. The prime accused is currently absconding, police said.

According to the police, Katyayani, a lab technician from Allipuram in Khammam, previously worked at a private hospital in the city. She allegedly collaborated with RMP Chari from Ballepally and RMP Rachabanti Manoj from Kodumuru in Chintakani mandal. The duo referred patients to the hospital where Katyayani worked, and over time, they formed a partnership.

Under Chari's guidance, the trio purchased a car a year ago and equipped it with an ultrasound scan machine and other medical devices. They reportedly traveled to villages in Illendu, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, and surrounding areas, conducting illegal gender determination tests on pregnant tribal women. Women who refused to undergo tests in the mobile unit were taken to their clinics in Ballepally and Kodumuru. Those who opted for abortions were referred to a private doctor in Illendu.

The identity of the private doctor involved in the abortions remains undisclosed, as it hinges on the arrest of the prime accused, Chari, who is currently absconding.

The police task force had been monitoring their activities for two months. On Thursday, the accused Manoj and Katyayani were questioned while attempting to bring four women to Kodumuru. Sub-Inspector Nagulmira confirmed that a case has been registered against the three persons.



