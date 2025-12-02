Chilkur Rangarajan Gets Vivekananda Award for Popularising Munivāhana Utsavam

Hyderabad: In a distinguished ceremony held on the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti, Vedashree Tapovan conferred the Vivekananda Puraskar upon Chilkur Rangarajan, the revered priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, Hyderabad.

The award was presented by Dr. Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Maharashtra, and the event was presided over by Govindadev Giri Swamiji, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The honour recognises Rangarajan’s pioneering work in reviving and popularising the sacred Munivāhana Utsavam tradition, which symbolises equality, devotion beyond social barriers, and the spiritually transformative elevation of Tiruppān Āzhvār.

His efforts have contributed significantly to restoring this historic message of inclusiveness and dignity within contemporary society.

The citation also highlighted his unwavering commitment to re-establishing Constitutional Rāma Rājya—a vision of governance rooted in dharma, justice, compassion, and the protection of cultural and religious freedoms as envisaged in India’s constitutional framework.

Rangarajan has consistently emphasised the harmony between the ideals of Rāma Rājya and the guarantees of the Constitution, advocating a model where spiritual values strengthen democratic institutions.

Leaders present at the ceremony lauded Rangarajan’s dedication to social harmony, spiritual heritage, and national values, noting that his work represents a bridge between timeless traditions and constitutional ethics.

Vedashree Tapovan expressed pride in recognising a spiritual leader whose service continues to inspire devotees, scholars, and constitutional thinkers alike.