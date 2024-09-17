Chilkur Balaji Temple and Mosque Join Hands for Blood Donation

Hyderabad: In a rare display of communal harmony, Chilkur Balaji temple head priest C.S. Rangarajan and temple staff participated in a blood donation drive at Masjid-e-Muhammed Hussain, Rajendranagar, organised by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) on Milad-un-Nabi. The HHF and Chilkur Balaji temple have collaborated for the past five years, promoting interfaith dialogue and peace.

As per data from the MNJ Cancer Hospital nearly 100 units of blood are required in the hospital daily, where nearly 2,500 major and 4,000 minor surgeries are done in a year. Patients need blood transfusion during the course of treatment. Children with acute leukemia (blood cancer) need regular transfusions while undergoing chemotherapy.