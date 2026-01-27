Chilkala Gutta’s Mystical Stream Attracts Devotees from Medaram

Hyderabad: Chilkalagutta, a perennial stream that flows steadily even in dry seasons, is drawing Medaram-bound devotees away from the main Jampanna Vagu. Pilgrims trek the steep path and collect the stream’s water for health, prosperity, and home rituals.

A tailor from Hyderabad’s Borabanda, who stayed at Medaram for four days and returned to the city with a can of water, says, "The water looks crystal clear like Himalayan water — cool, pure, and sweet. My wife filled five litres to distribute to family members and friends.”

People feel more excited about the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara because of the attractive stream. Homemaker Lakshmi from Secunderabad said, "It's alive with Amma's grace! It quenched our thirst and souls. Back home, it'll bless my kids as we sprinkle over our home premises."

This steady-flowing stream is believed to have spun the legends of miracles from the goddesses' ancient revolt against Kakatiya rulers, making it a must-visit spot during the ongoing festival.

As a large number of visitors are rushing to the Chilkalagutta and polluting it with littering plastic and other waste, the state government has fenced the hillock to keep its serenity.

The Jatara is slated to be held from January 28 to 31 in Medaram in Mulugu District, drawing people from several parts of the state and beyond. The Telangana government has arranged facilities seen at the Kumbh Mela.