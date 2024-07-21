Children Protest in Quthbullapur, Urge Officials to Address Dog Menace

Hyderabad: Children from various residential colonies in Quthbullapur staged a protest on Sunday, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and officials to address the dog menace in their area.



The children arrived at Pet Basheerabad Police Station to file a complaint against the Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman. They stated that the officials have been unresponsive to numerous complaints regarding the dog menace.



Holding placards, the children requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and local MLA Vivek to protect them from stray dog attacks.

