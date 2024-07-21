Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Children Protest in Quthbullapur, Urge Officials to Address Dog Menace

Telangana
DC Online team
21 July 2024 11:26 AM GMT
Children Protest in Quthbullapur, Urge Officials to Address Dog Menace
x
Children protest holding placards in Quthbullapur to protect them from stray dog menace. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Children from various residential colonies in Quthbullapur staged a protest on Sunday, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and officials to address the dog menace in their area.

The children arrived at Pet Basheerabad Police Station to file a complaint against the Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman. They stated that the officials have been unresponsive to numerous complaints regarding the dog menace.
Holding placards, the children requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and local MLA Vivek to protect them from stray dog attacks.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Stray Dog Menace Quthbullapur Revanth Reddy Kompally Municipal Commissioner 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick