Children Brave Kidnap Attempt, Chase Away Assailants in Sangareddy

In a shocking incident in Sangareddy district, a group of children displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind when they thwarted an attempted kidnapping.

According to reports, three unidentified men arrived in an auto-rickshaw and tried to abduct children who were playing in an open ground. Sensing danger, the children quickly acted together and resisted them. They reportedly picked up stones and hurled them at the assailants, creating panic and forcing the kidnappers to abandon their attempt.

They fled the scene after facing resistance from the children, who remained safe due to their unity and quick response.

Police have launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the suspects. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather clues about the perpetrators.