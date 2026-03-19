Children Brave Kidnap Attempt, Chase Away Assailants in Sangareddy
Alert and united, a group of children foiled a kidnapping bid by three men who arrived in an auto-rickshaw, using stones to defend themselves and forcing the attackers to flee; police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the suspects.
In a shocking incident in Sangareddy district, a group of children displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind when they thwarted an attempted kidnapping.
According to reports, three unidentified men arrived in an auto-rickshaw and tried to abduct children who were playing in an open ground. Sensing danger, the children quickly acted together and resisted them. They reportedly picked up stones and hurled them at the assailants, creating panic and forcing the kidnappers to abandon their attempt.
They fled the scene after facing resistance from the children, who remained safe due to their unity and quick response.
Police have launched a search operation to identify and apprehend the suspects. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather clues about the perpetrators.
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