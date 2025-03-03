Childless Woman’s Desperation Set Off Illegal Adoption Racket

Hyderabad: Kola Krishnaveni, one of the accused in the child trafficking case of last week that is under investigation by the Chaitanyapuri police, started the illegal trade in 2024 — surprisingly spurred by her need to adopt a baby for herself.

Krishnaveni, 26, a native of Vikarabad, was married in 2016 while pursuing her graduation. Her husband divorced her due to her inability to conceive. Desperate to have a child, she resorted to purchasing a baby, police said.

After graduating, she worked as a medical representative, where she was approached by childless couples seeking to adopt — prompting her to plan an illegal adoption for herself.

Krishnaveni searched for parents who would part with their infants for money and came in contact with Manoj from Delhi. She made a deal to purchase a baby boy for Rs 5 lakh. Manoj, a relative of the baby’s biological parents, facilitated the transaction. However, the police arrested her before she got the baby last year.

According to sources, “We arrested Krishnaveni in 2024. During questioning, it was revealed that she procured the baby for herself as she could not conceive. Manoj, who helped her, was a relative of the infant’s biological parents.”

The infant’s parents had four children and decided to sell one due to financial constraints. “After the investigation, we also arrested the biological parents in Delhi,” a police official told Deccan Chronicle.

The rescued infant was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee here and is now at Sishuvihar in Ameerpet. The Gopalapuram police have filed a chargesheet and are awaiting trial.

Investigating the recent case, a Chaitanyapuri police team is in Ahmedabad tracking Vandana, the prime accused and source of trafficked infants. Authorities are also investigating whether Krishnaveni, along with another suspect, Savitri Devi, was involved in similar cases in the past.