Child-trafficking: Police nab key accused in Ahmedabad; file custody petition

HYDERABAD: Vandana, the key accused in the child-trafficking racket, who has remained elusive since the time the scam was unearthed, has been apprehended from her hideout in Ahmedabad. She is the one who supplies children to another main accused Kola Krishnaveni, who has since been arrested.

The modus operandi of Vandana was to abduct children from hospitals or from rag-pickers on the roads, or lure parents from vulnerable backgrounds to sell their children for a price, Rs 3.5 lakh for a boy and Rs 2.5 lakh for a girl. Once children are in her possession, she would involve Krishnaveni, who would then handover the infants to Savitri. The two (Krishnaveni and Savitri) would give the kids to childless couples, who make advance cash payments. It is likely that the police would get more details of the racket, its network and those involved in it, after they get custody of Vandana and Krishnaveni. They have approached the court for getting their custody.





Online search for loan leads to fraud

A 45-year-old private company employee from Anandbagh fell into the net of cyberfraudsters offering fake loans, while searching for personal loan options online. Lured by fraudulent promises, he ended up paying multiple charges under various pretexts, before realising he was cheated.

The victim, while searching online for loans, came upon a mobile number of a self-proclaimed borrower. Upon calling, he was asked to provide documents including his Aadhaar, PAN card and cancelled cheque to process a loan of `3.5 lakh. Soon after, he received a call from a man identifying himself as Veluri Prathap Reddy, who claimed to be an executor at a finance company. He informed the victim that his loan had been approved but required him to pay certain charges before disbursement.

The victim initially paid Rs 3,500 as a processing fee, followed by `14,999 as a TDS amount and `8,890 for GST. Each time he made a payment, the fraudster sent seemingly authentic documents to gain his trust. As the payments continued, more charges were demanded under different names, such as NOC fees, IT notices from the RBI, commission charges, maintenance fees and even a High Court judicial notice.

Convinced by the continuous flow of documents, the victim believed the loan was legitimate. However, as the demands for payments kept increasing with no loan disbursement in sight, he realised he had been scammed. He then approached the Rachakonda cybercrime wing and filed a complaint.

Biz woman loses Rs 16 L in online investment scam

A 40-year-old businesswoman from LB Nagar fell victim to an investment scam after trusting screenshots shared by unknown individuals on a social messaging platform. Lured by seemingly high returns, she initially invested Rs 15,000, gradually increasing her investment to Rs 8.5 lakh, before ultimately losing Rs 16 lakh.

According to the victim, she was added to a group on the messaging platform where a person named Kavya Kurma, claiming to be an account manager, convinced her to download the app and create an account. The victim did so and began investing through the app, believing the screenshots of large payouts shared by other group members, that later turned out to be fake.

Over time, she transferred money from her bank accounts through 15 transactions. However, when she failed to receive any returns, she realised she had been scammed. She immediately dialled 1930, the national cybercrime helpline, and lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda cybercrime police.





4 Arrested for 2BHK Allotment Scheme Fraud

The south zone task force and Chatrinaka police arrested four persons who were cheating applicants for 2BHK houses. The accused were identified as social workers M. Jyothi and P. Sunil Singh, app-based driver L. Nitin Kumar and grocery store owner G. Ramesh.

Police seized Rs 1 lakh from the gang, rubber stamps of government officials and 200 fake requisition letters, task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra said.

Jyothi and Sunil Singh used to help people in obtaining certificates from government departments. They took advantage of this, collected Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 from 2BHK applicants. To gain their trust, the duo used to take the applicants to government offices.

After the applicants started pressuring them, Jyothi and Sunil Singh created and distribute fake 2BHK allotment orders.





Two Arrested on Konark Express with 10.6 kg Ganja

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad railway police and the RPF arrested Ananta Raut and Suresh Badaraita of Odisha and seized 10.604 kilograms of ganja worth `5,30,200 that they were carrying on Konark Express. DSRP SC(U) S.N. Jawed said prime accused and upplier Kiran of Odisha was absconding.





Restaurant Manager Attacked Over Holi Money Demand

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police registered a case against a group for allegedly attacking the manager of a restaurant on Thursday. The incident occurred three days ago. Police said the gang entered the hotel and demanded money for Holi. When he offered a smaller sum than demanded, the gang attacked him

GHMC Sacks 2 Outsourcing Staff for Neglect

The GHMC has terminated the services of two outsourcing employees, B. Ramesh, assistant entomologist, and Shiva, entomology field assistant, working in the Karwan circle, after a father and son drowned in the HUDA lake, Langar Houz, on February 26.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Kareem, 30, and his son Mohammed Sahil, 14. Sahil had entered the water and shouted for help when he lost his footing and began drowning. Kareem waded into the water to rescue him and drowned.

GHMC commissioner K. Ilambarithi in his order mentioned that the deaths happened due to negligence of Ramesh and Shiva. Elegance Security & Facility Services was the manpower agency that deployed the staffers with the GHMC.