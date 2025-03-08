Child trafficking: Main accused spills the beans, police to file custody petition

Hyderabad: Vandanaben Jigarbhai Panchal, a key player in the child trafficking case, who was arrested from a slum in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura, revealed the modus operandi to Chaitanyapuri police. The traffickes normally tracked women from BPL families living in slum areas at Behrampura.

Panchal, a 34-year-old divorcee, is a resident of Saheri Garib Awas Yojna, in Behrampura. She and Krishnaveni from Hyderabad are the racket’s masterminds.

State intel police, along with officials from the IT wing, tracked her from the contact numbers in her mobile number. The exercise helped narrow down to one contact number, which, incidentally happened to be Panchal's alternative number. This led the investigators to the slum area from where she was picked up.

Panchal identified four distressed and vulnerable couples, having trouble taking care of their children. She offered Rs 30, 000 per child to couples willing to sell their children. To the BPL families, the amount was nothing short of a fortune.

Having earlier worked in IVF centres at Nanded, Panchal was adept at identifying egg donors and childless couples.

She came in touch with Krishnaveni and they ran the racket together along with two mediators Deepthi and Sandeep.

Their operation begins the moment they identify couple willing to sell the babies and couples keen on having children against payments. It normally takes 20 days to complete the entire procedure.

While Panchal was sent to remand, police are readying to file a custody petition of the accused trafficker.