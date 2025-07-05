Child Safety Everyone’s Duty: Charu Sinha

Hyderabad: Women safety wing director Charu Sinha on Saturday reaffirmed that Bharosa Centres serve as a model of integrated victim support in line with the Pocso Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

She was speaking at the State-Level stakeholders consultation meet, ‘Voice for the Voiceless: Rights and Protection of Children of Sexual Abuse, held here and addressed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The event was organised by the women safety wing of the Telangana police in collaboration with the department of women development and child welfare, Telangana State Legal Services Authority and Unicef.

The inaugural session saw special appreciation for the wing for effectively operationalising Bharosa Centres as comprehensive support hubs for victims of sexual abuse.

Charu Sinha stressed that child protection is not just the duty of institutions but a moral responsibility shared by every citizen. She called for expanding child-friendly courts, adopting victim-sensitive procedures and strengthening coordination among the police, judiciary, child welfare committees and medical departments.

She emphasised the importance of timely medico-legal aid, psychological counselling and measures to prevent secondary victimisation.



