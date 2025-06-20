 Top
Chief Secretary Inspects Kothwalguda Eco Park

Telangana
DC Correspondent
20 Jun 2025 11:46 PM IST

85-acre park, ORR interchange likely to open soon; focus on urban planning and tax collection

Chief Secretary, Ramakrishna Rao and Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development (HMDA limits) at Kothwalguda Ecopark. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Friday inspected the Kothwalguda Eco Park, including the boardwalks, aviary and arrival plaza. The HMDA’s 85-acre Rs 75-crore park is expected to be opened to the public within two months.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Budvel and Neopolis layouts and the trumpet interchange near, giving access from Neopolis to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The interchange will give access to the ORR for traffic from Shankarpally and Mokila. The Eco Park and interchange are likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Ramakrishna Rao, along with HMDA and Rangareddy district official,s conducted a review meeting at Shamshabad municipality. He also reviewed the services being extended bythe municipality and stressed on effective collection of property taxes.

Ramakrishna Rao stressed on the importance of planning in view of the exponential growth of the city, in order to provide basic amenities efficiently.

