Chief Secretaries of AP, Telangana asked to attend meet to resolve bifurcation issues

Hyderabad: The Union home ministry has asked the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to attend an important meeting on July 24 to address issues relating to the bifurcation of the states.

The secretary of the Home Ministry will preside the meeting and hear to the contentions of both the state chief secretaries.

In 2014, when Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, several promises were made to both the states, in the AP Reorganisation Act.

However, both the states now complain that many of the promises have not been kept.

Andhra Pradesh has been relentlessly seeking Special Category Status (SCS) and completion of the multi-purpose Polavaram canal during the last few years.