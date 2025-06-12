Chief of Air Staff to Review Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal on June 14

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 215 course at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal will be held on June 14.

The event, marked by military precision, will commemorate the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) would be the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade.

During the ceremony, the RO will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ upon successful completion of training to the flight cadets of the IAF, officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country.

The flight cadet from the flying branch who stands first in the order of merit will be awarded the coveted ‘President’s Plaque’ as well as the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour’ and will be commanding the parade. The ‘President’s Plaque’ will be awarded by the RO to the flight cadet standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground Duty branches.

The event will include a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP, and interspersed fly-pasts by the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft. The aerial displays by PC-7 MkII, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will also form major attractions of this ceremony.