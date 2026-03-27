Chief of Air Staff Presides Over Valedictory of HDMC-21 at CDM

Hyderabad:Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), graced the College of Defence Management (CDM) for the valedictory function of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC-21) on Thursday.

The prestigious 44-week course, which commenced on May 26, 2025 and concluded on March 26, 2026, trained 155 officers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and 12 officers from friendly foreign nations in advanced defence management, strategic leadership and multi-domain operations.



The ceremony commenced with Maj. Gen. G. Srinivas, VSM, Commandant CDM, reading out the Course Report, highlighting the participants' achievements in blending modern management principles with military strategy under the motto Victory Through Excellence.



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh then presented the Awards of Excellence to the top performers, recognising their outstanding contributions. In his valedictory address to the HDMC-21 participants, he commended their dedication to enhancing strategic thinking, resource optimisation, inter-service cooperation and leadership skills essential for India's defence preparedness in a volatile geopolitical environment.

