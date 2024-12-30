Chief Minister Revanth Reddy meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Hyderabad: Chief Minister accompanied by minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu, minister for irrigation and civil supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary IT and industries Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary to CM Shri Ajith Reddy called on Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella in Hyderabad.

Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to strength of 10,000 over the years. It has also invested in data centre capacity of 600 MW in the state. Chief Minister thanked Nadella for regular investments and growth of Microsoft business in the city and state.

Chief Minister and IT minister discussed various technology imperatives that the state is focusing on including AI, Gen AI, cloud, and sought Microsoft’s support to develop strong ecosystem so that Hyderabad is seen as the leading city in the world in technology domain.

Chief Minister also explained about his plans for Infrastructure development in the state including Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, development of new manufacturing clusters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like Young India Skills University.

Satya Nadella reiterated the commitment of Microsoft to partner with the state government in all its initiatives. He appreciated Chief Minister’s vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level, and opined that only these two can position Hyderabad in the Top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.