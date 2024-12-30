Chief Minister Revanth Reddy calls for Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared in the Assembly that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. He highlighted that during Singh's tenure as prime minister, significant steps were taken towards the creation of Telangana, culminating in the Parliament's approval of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2014, thus realising the long-held dream of Telangana statehood.

Reddy also praised Singh for his economic policies, particularly the introduction of the LPG (Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation) reforms, which set the Indian economy on a path of growth.

From 2004 to 2014, under Singh's leadership, numerous social justice initiatives were rolled out, including the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Right to Information Act (RTI), and the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). The Chief Minister emphasised that these reforms and schemes were pivotal in guiding India's economic and social development.