Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy To Hold Public Meeting With 30k Govt Teachers at LB Stadium on Aug 2

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a public meeting with 30,000 government teachers at LB Stadium on August 2. The Congress government recently gave promotions to government teachers. Teachers got promotions after 10 years with the previous BRS government neglecting promotions during its 10-year term. Revanth Reddy will celebrate the occasion along with teachers In preparation for the event, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a teleconference on Monday with relevant officials to discuss the necessary arrangements. Among the participants were DGP Jitender, SC development department principal secretary Sridhar, education department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham, roads and buildings department secretary Dasari Harichandana, Hyderabad city police commissioner K. Sreenivas Reddy, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata, and I&PR department special commissioner Hanumantha Rao. Santhi Kumari highlighted the unprecedented number of teacher promotions in the state, explaining that the meeting on August 2 will allow the Chief Minister to address all the promoted teachers directly. She emphasised the need for comprehensive arrangements, including a rainproof tent facility for approximately 30,000 attendees, suitable parking, and other amenities to accommodate teachers traveling from various districts. Additionally, provisions for fresh water and sanitation will be made to ensure a comfortable experience for all participants.