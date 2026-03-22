Chicken Touches ₹400/kg, Mutton ₹1,200/kg in Warangal, Karimnagar

WARANGAL, KARIMNAGAR: Chicken and mutton prices have surged to ₹400 and ₹1,200 per kg respectively in erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, affecting weekend consumption patterns. Markets, typically crowded on Sundays, reported low footfall as middle- and low-income households found it difficult to afford meat.

The increase is attributed to a demand-supply gap. Demand remained high during the wedding season and Ramzan, while summer heat affected supply.

Poultry farmers reported high bird mortality due to the heatwave, prompting many to reduce stock to limit losses. Skinless chicken, priced at ₹280 a week ago, is now selling at ₹380-₹400 per kilogram in major centres of the two districts.

Prices of other meat varieties have also risen. Country chicken (Natu Kodi) is being sold at ₹800 per kg, while mutton has increased from ₹900 to ₹1,200 per kg within a month.

“A visit to the market on a Sunday has become increasingly stressful. With chicken priced at ₹400 per kg, it is beyond the reach of an average family. We came to buy meat for a small family gathering, but at these rates, we are left with no choice but to opt for eggs or fish instead,” said M. Ramesh, a resident of Indiranagar in Hanamkonda.

Retailers said the price rise has affected sales volumes. “Sundays usually bring heavy crowds, and we struggle to keep pace with demand. But today, most customers are simply asking for the price and walking away. The heat is taking a toll on the birds, and the soaring prices are hurting our business,” said Naresh, a vendor in Karimnagar.

With temperatures expected to rise further, poultry output may remain low, keeping prices elevated. Consumers are shifting to alternatives such as eggs and locally sourced fish.