Chicken Shops Call Indefinite Strike from April 1 over Reduced Margins

Hyderabad:Chicken shops across Telangana have announced an indefinite strike from April 1 following a call by the Chicken Shop Owners Association over reduced profit margins.

Association leaders said the strike may be withdrawn if companies initiate talks and restore margins. Until then, shop owners have decided to proceed with the shutdown. Several local associations have already confirmed their participation, while a few are yet to take a final call, hoping for a resolution.



In Hyderabad, many shops have already displayed banners informing customers about the proposed strike to avoid inconvenience.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, A. Shekar Goud, president of the Uppal Chicken Shop Association, said, “We have announced a peaceful strike from April 1. We have given a deadline to 24 companies to restore our margins. Over the past few months, margins have been reduced by ₹13 on live chicken and ₹21 on dressed chicken. We request consumers and restaurants to understand and support us.”



M. Satish Goud from the Ferzadiguda Chicken Shop Association said that over one lakh chicken shops in Hyderabad alone are facing losses. “If we increase prices, consumers may stop buying. If companies restore margins, we will reconsider the strike,” he said.



Meanwhile, some shop owners are still undecided and are waiting until April 1 for clarity.



Consumers, however, said prices have already increased in the past week, with chicken being sold between ₹350 and ₹370 per kg in several outlets.

