Chicken Prices Surge To ₹370 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chicken prices in Telangana have surged to ₹350–₹370 per kg, up from just over ₹200 a month ago, amid supply constraints linked to seasonal changes and bird mortality.

Industry representatives said rising temperatures and fluctuating weather have hit poultry production, with birds unable to withstand heat and succumbing to diseases. K. Mohan Reddy noted: “In summer the bird weight will be around 1.5 kg as they eat less grains and drink more water.” He added that hot mornings and cooler evenings were causing further deaths, forcing farmers to cut production.

Despite higher prices, demand has remained steady, though consumers are buying smaller quantities. Telangana consumes over 11 lakh kg of chicken daily, with prices expected to stay high for another month. Avancha Ramulu, selling chicken at ₹370 per kg, warned prices could rise to ₹400 next month during the wedding and holiday season.

Consumers said the surge has strained household budgets. Shoubhit remarked: “A kg chicken is usually sold between ₹170 and ₹220. It is even lower during Shravan and Karthika Masam, but prices have shot up in the last two months.” S. Swetha added: “Gas prices have already increased, burdening common people. Now chicken prices have also risen.”

Meanwhile, egg prices have dropped to ₹4 per unit after exports to Gulf countries halted due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.