Chevella Road Accident: 108 Ambulances Staff Win Appreciation

Hyderabad: The timely response of the staff of 108 ambulances won appreciation from everyone for shifting the injured persons to the nearest hospitals from Chevella bus accident site on Monday morning.

The first ambulance that reached the spot was from Chevella government hospital upon receiving information. Covering eight km from the hospital, the ambulance quickly reached the spot. “By the time we reached the spot, the passengers were screaming for help. We also assisted the rescuers in shifting the injured stuck in gravel to the hospital,” 108 ambulance technician K Rajeswar said.

In the first trip, he shifted half a dozen people to the hospital and in all he completed four trips to admit the injured to the hospital. Of them, one person died while others escaped with fractures and lacerations on the faces, he said.

Another 108 ambulance technician Bukiya Srikanth said that he and his team rushed to the spot covering 25 kms from Moinabad and shifted the injured to two hospitals. In the first trip, he admitted a few persons to Chevella government hospital and in the subsequent trips the team rushed them to Dr. Patnam Mahender Reddy hospital.

He recalled that an earth mover helped the rescuers in pulling out of the injured from the gravel. “It’s really a pathetic situation. Some were completely buried under the gravel while a few others up to the neck. With much difficulty, we extricated them and rushed to the hospital,” he explained.

Apart from Chevella and Moinabad, several 108 ambulances from Shankarpally, Shabad and Rajendranagar arrived at the spot.