Chevella Police Nab Four, Including Minors, for UPI Fraud at Bar

Hyderabad: Chevella police arrested four persons, including two minors, for using a fake UPI app to make fraudulent payments at a local bar. The accused had purchased alcohol worth nearly Rs 65,000 and tried to leave without paying the bill.

According to Chevella station house officer Bhoopal Sridhar, the two juveniles came across a cloned version of an authentic UPI app. This fake app mimics a real payment transaction, displaying a confirmation message, but no money is transferred to the vendor’s account.

“The juveniles handed over the app to two men, who purchased alcohol by using the fake UPI app”, the SHO said. The accused visited the shop during peak hours when it was crowded, making it harder for the staff to notice the scam.

They used the app to buy alcohol multiple times at the bar, for a total bill of Rs 65,000. The shop owner, upon reviewing his bank account, found no deposits for the supposed payments. They then checked the shop’s CCTV footage, which confirmed the involvement of the accused. The men were then caught and handed over to the police.