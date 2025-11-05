Chevella Crash: Lorry Driver Not Drunk, May Have Dozed Off

Hyderabad: Days after the fatal collision between a gravel-laden tipper and a TSRTC bus near Mirjaguda in Chevella that claimed 19 lives, investigators have confirmed that the lorry driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Confirming the findings, Rajendranagar DCP Yogesh Goutam said laboratory analysis of the driver’s viscera tested negative for alcohol.

“There was no alcohol in his bloodstream when the accident took place,” he stated.

The accident occurred when the tipper collided head-on with the state-run bus carrying nearly 70 passengers on the undivided two-lane NH-163. Preliminary investigation suggests that the lorry may have swerved into the bus lane either to avoid a large pothole or due to driver fatigue.

“Based on statements from the bus conductor, Radha, and passengers seated in the front, we suspect the driver may have fallen asleep. The lorry left for its destination around 5.30 am, as seen in CCTV footage,” the DCP said.

RTA officials, after finding skid and brake marks on the road, concluded that the bus driver had attempted to brake to avoid the collision. Eyewitnesses said the bus was overcrowded, with at least 10-15 passengers standing.

Authorities also confirmed that the lorry was overloaded with gravel. While reports indicated it was carrying about 70 tonnes, far exceeding its permitted capacity of 40 tonnes, officials said the exact weight was still being verified.

“We can confirm it was overloaded, but Motor Vehicle Department officers are facing difficulties in determining the exact weight,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy, citing recurring fatalities on this stretch and pointing to systemic failures in road safety and enforcement. It has directed departments including transport, home, mines, and NHAI to submit a detailed factual and action-taken report by December 15.

The scope of the investigation has since widened beyond negligence. Officials are now examining the vehicle’s mechanical condition, fitness certificate, load permits, and ownership records.

“The mechanical condition of the vehicle is also being verified,” DCP Goutam said.

The lorry owner, who was travelling in the cabin and sustained injuries in the crash, is also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.