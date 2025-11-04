 Top
Telangana
4 Nov 2025 11:46 AM IST

A total of 38 passengers received medical treatment following the accident, and eight of them were already discharged

Chevella Mishap: 30 Injured to be Discharged
A view of the bus accident that took place at Chevella on Monday (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Thirty people injured in an accident involving a government bus and a tipper lorry in Telangana were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and most of them are expected to be discharged on Tuesday, police said.

None of them suffered major injuries, a police official told PTI. A total of 38 passengers received medical treatment following the accident, and eight of them were already discharged.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their kin after post mortem, he said. Of the 19 dead, the funerals of 17 people were completed, the official added.
Nineteen people were killed and over 30 suffered injuries when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

