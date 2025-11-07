Chevella Accident: SC Panel Wants All Unfit Vehicles To Be Seized

Hyderabad:Following the tragic bus and tipper accident at Chevella on Monday that claimed 19 lives, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety chairman Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, and member Sanjay Bandopadhyay on Thursday met state officials to review the road safety conditions in Hyderabad.

The committee directed officials to re-inspect the fitness of RTC buses, as well as other buses and commercial vehicles, and to seize any vehicles found without valid fitness certificates.



The transport department was instructed to ensure that every vehicle on the road has a valid insurance policy, permit and fitness certificate. The committee also suggested that the state government establish a dedicated Road Safety Fund.



NHAI officials were asked to expedite the ongoing National Highway widening works and complete them at the earliest. Mining and transport department officials were instructed to ensure that vehicles transporting materials from mining quarries do not carry loads beyond the permitted limits.



The meeting was attended by transport commissioner Ilambarithi, additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, mining director Bhavesh Mishra, joint transport commissioners Chandra Shekhar Goud and Shiva Lingayya, along with officials from RTC, NHAI and other senior officers.