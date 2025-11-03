Chevella Accident: Off-duty Cops Lead Early Rescue Effort

Hyderabad:Alert police constables on their way to duty played a crucial role in intensifying rescue operations for passengers trapped inside a TGSRTC bus after it was hit by a speeding tipper on Monday morning in Chevella. Several constables, including women personnel, rushed to the spot moments after witnessing the crash. While some administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the injured, others comforted and reassured victims in shock. The women constables held their hands, offered moral support, and kept telling them they were being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“Most of them were in a state of shock; a few were unable to comprehend whether they were alive or what had happened. We tried our best to comfort them and bring them out of that trauma,” said a woman constable.



Around a dozen constables, who were travelling to the Cyberabad commissionerate in Gachibowli for their morning shift, spotted the accident near Chevella around 6.35 am. The officers, residents of Vikarabad and nearby villages, had boarded an RTC bus from Vikarabad to reach Gachibowli. Their bus was a short distance behind the ill-fated Hyderabad-bound bus. When their driver stopped upon seeing the wreckage ahead, they immediately got down and rushed to assist.

One of the constables, M. Bhaskar, alerted the local police and the 108 ambulance service. However, rescuing passengers proved difficult as the gravel loaded in the tipper had spilled over the bus, trapping several people. “It was completely chaotic, with passengers screaming for help,” recalled Bhaskar. “We initially tried to pull out victims with our hands, but it was impossible. I borrowed a bike from a local and rushed to a nearby village to find an earthmover.”

He said the earthmover operator was initially hesitant to help, fearing repercussions from his employer. “We convinced him and even called his owner, who finally permitted him to assist us,” Bhaskar said. “Once the earthmover arrived, we managed to clear the mangled remains of the tipper and intensify the rescue operation.” “We literally struggled to pull out passengers because the gravel had fallen over them, and their cries for help were heart-wrenching,” he added. “Only after the earthmover reached the spot were we able to speed up the rescue and save more lives.”