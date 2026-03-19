Cheti Chand Ushers in Sindhi New Year on March 20

Hyderabad: The Sindhi community in Hyderabad gears up for Cheti Chand, their vibrant New Year celebration, on Friday, March 20 — breaking its usual alignment due to Ugadi traditional calendar calculations.

This festival heralds the Sindhi month of Chet (Chaitra), doubling as the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, their revered patron saint and incarnation of Lord Varun Dev. Born in 950 CE amid persecution under despot Mirkhshah, Jhulelal emerged as a miraculous saviour for Hindus facing forced conversion in the present-day Sind region of Pakistan, swinging on the Sindhu river's waves as protector of traders and sailors. The iconic bhajan "Ho Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo, Bhala Jhulelal — Dama Dam Mast Qalandar" echoes this watery legacy worldwide.

Scattered post-Partition, when millions of Hindu Sindhis fled Pakistan, leaving behind Mohenjo-Daro's ancient cradle and Vedic Indus heritage, the community clings to Jhulelal for unity. Unlike partitioned Punjab or Bengal, undivided Sindh rendered them a minority there, stripping treasures, arts, and homes. Yet, memories of food, customs, and devotion endure, fueling Cheti Chand's spirit of renewal and prosperity.

Sree Sindhi Guru Sanghat Sabha president Narendra Chandnani said that they conduct the festivities at Hira Hall, King Koti. The highlight is Behrana Sahib, devotees parade brass thalis adorned with flower offerings, water-filled earthen pots, diyas, dry fruits, and mishri (rock sugar), balanced on heads while singing bhajans. Temples host aartis, Chej folk dances, and immersive river rituals, symbolising offerings to Jhulelal.

A grand community feast follows, featuring prasad like kala chana (brown lentils), saffron-infused thairi (sweet rice), Sindhi kadhi, sai bhaji (spinach dal), pulao, puris, aloo tuk (double-fried potatoes), onion pakoras, laddoos, burfi, pickles, chutneys, sherbet, and rose milk.

At their home, lavish lunches like malpua, kheer, and more are prepared on the festival day. Honorary secretary Govind Bachani, advisory member Ashok Vaswani, and committee member Prakash Bolakus highlight digital media's role in engaging youth, who join in droves to preserve roots tracing to Mohenjo-Daro during the festival celebrations. They note renewed pride in music, food, and language. Chandnani appeals to all communities by stating that "Cheti Chand unites us — join the celebrations!"